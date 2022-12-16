Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,710,000 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the November 15th total of 8,950,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,463,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,577. Brookfield Asset Management has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.93 and a 200-day moving average of $45.13. The stock has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at $319,956,442.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,622,000 shares in the company, valued at $95,598,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,956,442.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,960,176 shares of company stock worth $94,048,890. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 15,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 8,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAM. TD Securities upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. CIBC began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.29.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

