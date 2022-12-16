Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Buys 713 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for approximately 2.6% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in American Tower by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in American Tower by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 77,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,588 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in American Tower by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of American Tower to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.81.

American Tower Stock Down 4.6 %

American Tower Increases Dividend

Shares of AMT traded down $10.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $208.21. 14,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,958,702. The company has a market cap of $96.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.54. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $294.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.33%.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

