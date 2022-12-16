Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 41.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 299.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,600,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,057,000 after purchasing an additional 15,448,815 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Investments & Financial Planning LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $490,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

SPYV traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.74. 114,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,559,262. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.09. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $42.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

