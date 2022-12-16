Buffington Mohr McNeal Acquires 24,644 Shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,644 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 83,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 85,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period.

Get iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IBDP traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $24.42. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,502. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.57. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.16 and a 12-month high of $25.97.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.