Buffington Mohr McNeal Decreases Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Buffington Mohr McNeal trimmed its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 4.1% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Danaher were worth $17,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at $5,248,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,635,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in Danaher by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 37,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,987,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,122,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE DHR traded down $5.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $264.21. 22,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,666,713. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $331.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $260.40 and a 200-day moving average of $266.90.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.15.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

