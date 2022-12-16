Buffington Mohr McNeal Lowers Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Buffington Mohr McNeal lessened its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Fiserv by 22.9% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 32.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 18.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $602,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FISV traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $98.27. 29,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,664,227. The company has a market capitalization of $62.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $110.99.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FISV. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.86.

In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,255. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

