Buffington Mohr McNeal Reduces Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Buffington Mohr McNeal decreased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $2.45 on Friday, reaching $274.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,123,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,969,156. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $278.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.10. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $404.58.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

