Buffington Mohr McNeal Sells 2,426 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Buffington Mohr McNeal cut its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises approximately 1.2% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,770,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,843,713,000 after purchasing an additional 166,209 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,587,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,495 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,544,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,780,863,000 after acquiring an additional 146,785 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,256,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,634,261,000 after acquiring an additional 532,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,784,000 after acquiring an additional 32,366 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Price Performance

ECL traded down $1.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.50. The stock had a trading volume of 11,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,754. The stock has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $237.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.22 and a 200-day moving average of $155.95.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 18.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ECL. Barclays downgraded Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ecolab from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,297.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

