Burt Wealth Advisors Acquires New Shares in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,972,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,602,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth about $508,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,434,000.

Get iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA DBMF opened at $30.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.49. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $35.14.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.