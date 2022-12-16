Burt Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 11,903 iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF)

Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000. Burt Wealth Advisors owned about 0.33% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 95,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 22,764 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 122,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

ACWF stock opened at $32.01 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF has a 1 year low of $29.06 and a 1 year high of $39.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.02.

