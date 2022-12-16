Burt Wealth Advisors Decreases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Burt Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 59,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 495,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $61.91 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.07.

