Burt Wealth Advisors Has $10.16 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Burt Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Burt Wealth Advisors owned about 0.12% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $10,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNDX. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 805.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 527.6% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,306.7% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 119.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $53.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.03. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $60.29.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.