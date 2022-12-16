Burt Wealth Advisors Lowers Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Burt Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 0.3% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 18,560.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 347,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 345,790 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $1,122,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 271,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,782,000 after purchasing an additional 17,095 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.6 %

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $358.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.16 billion, a PE ratio of 54.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $231.87 and a 12-month high of $375.25.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total transaction of $34,053,499.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,771,490,516.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total transaction of $34,053,499.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,773,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 620,386 shares of company stock worth $212,234,083. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.