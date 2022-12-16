Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Acquires 10,213 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,213 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $217,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 95,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after buying an additional 47,669 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $960,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $1,038,000.

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.85. The company had a trading volume of 67,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,180,559. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.98. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $37.04.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

