Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Acquires 6,994 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,994 shares during the quarter. Kraft Heinz comprises about 1.4% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 108.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.64.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of KHC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.71. The stock had a trading volume of 82,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,744,965. The company has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.77. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.83 and its 200 day moving average is $37.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.27%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Articles

