Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Makes New Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,146 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,731,000. Target makes up approximately 1.5% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.25.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.16. 67,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,791,778. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.00. The firm has a market cap of $67.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.18%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

