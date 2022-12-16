Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Sells 132 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,132,000 after buying an additional 31,984,063 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,861,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,830,699,000 after buying an additional 162,570 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,102,386,000 after buying an additional 1,486,423 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,295,000 after purchasing an additional 472,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,084,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,630,000 after purchasing an additional 212,555 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO traded down $4.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $353.89. 127,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,827,471. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $354.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.88. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

