Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Takes $3.13 Million Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 65,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.8% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 529.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 304.9% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TAP. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $51.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,553. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $42.60 and a one year high of $60.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.00.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 3.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

