Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Short Interest Update

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 433,400 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the November 15th total of 353,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity at Cambium Networks

In related news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 3,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $68,148.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 92,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,526.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cambium Networks news, VP Ronald G. Ryan sold 9,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $193,385.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,315 shares in the company, valued at $740,555.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 3,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $68,148.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 92,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,526.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,843 shares of company stock worth $308,200 over the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Cambium Networks by 303.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Cambium Networks by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Cambium Networks by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cambium Networks Stock Down 0.9 %

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMBM traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $20.65. 353,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,173. Cambium Networks has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $29.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.16. The company has a market cap of $558.27 million, a PE ratio of 51.22, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.17 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 3.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.