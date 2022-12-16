Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Bought by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 1,352.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,755 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. owned about 0.07% of Cameco worth $10,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cameco by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644,453 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,814,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $372,915,000 after buying an additional 228,912 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 402.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,084,000 after buying an additional 8,113,385 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 360.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,186,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,088,000 after buying an additional 6,407,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,934,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,765,000 after buying an additional 221,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CCJ shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $21.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.64, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 5.11. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $18.03 and a one year high of $32.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.54.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $297.96 million during the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.50%. On average, analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

