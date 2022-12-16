Campbell Wealth Management Buys 2,602 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Campbell Wealth Management increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $37,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
International Business Machines Trading Down 5.0 %
Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $142.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The stock has a market cap of $128.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.91, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.95.
International Business Machines Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 481.76%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.40.
Insider Transactions at International Business Machines
In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
About International Business Machines
International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.
