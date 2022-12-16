Campbell Wealth Management Buys Shares of 1,098 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 31.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $336,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 2,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 775.1% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 68,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 60,679 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $219.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.25. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $310.35.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

