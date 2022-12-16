Campbell Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Campbell Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Dominion Energy makes up 0.1% of Campbell Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 33,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 20.2% during the third quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 15,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 11,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on D. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $94.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE D opened at $58.84 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.23 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.86.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 95.70%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

