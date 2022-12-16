Campbell Wealth Management Invests $270,000 in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,387 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $29,000. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 722.2% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 2.1 %

UNP opened at $207.90 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $127.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. TD Securities reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Union Pacific from $216.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.28.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

