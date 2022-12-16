Campbell Wealth Management Sells 646,295 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Campbell Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 94.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646,295 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up 0.5% of Campbell Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. Atwater Malick LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 44,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $97.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.39. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.04 and a 52 week high of $106.78.

