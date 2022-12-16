Campbell Wealth Management Takes $18.76 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 920,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,761,000. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.7% of Campbell Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Campbell Wealth Management owned about 0.57% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSCO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 472,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after acquiring an additional 20,662 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,090,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 178,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after buying an additional 19,740 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 10,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,021,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,527,000 after purchasing an additional 223,728 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.56 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.61.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.