Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Price Target to $34.00

Posted by on Dec 16th, 2022

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLXGet Rating) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ACLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Arcellx from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Arcellx from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arcellx from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Arcellx to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.88.

Arcellx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLX opened at $31.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.48. Arcellx has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $33.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $375,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACLX. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Arcellx during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. SR One Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Arcellx during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,110,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Arcellx during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Arcellx during the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, AJU IB Investment Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arcellx during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,360,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcellx Company Profile

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Featured Stories

