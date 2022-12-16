Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Price Target to $34.00

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ACLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Arcellx from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Arcellx from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arcellx from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Arcellx to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.88.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Arcellx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLX opened at $31.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.48. Arcellx has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $33.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $375,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACLX. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Arcellx during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. SR One Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Arcellx during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,110,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Arcellx during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Arcellx during the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, AJU IB Investment Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arcellx during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,360,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcellx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.