Canacol Energy Ltd (CNE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on January 16th

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th.

Canacol Energy Price Performance

CNE stock traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$1.91. The company had a trading volume of 114,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$325.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25. Canacol Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.87 and a 1-year high of C$3.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.33.

Canacol Energy Company Profile

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved developed producing reserves of 236 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; a total proved plus probable reserves of 607 Bcf conventional natural gas; and a total proved reserves of 368 Bcf conventional natural gas.

