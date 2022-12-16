Canacol Energy Ltd (CNE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on January 16th

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th.
CNE stock traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$1.91. The company had a trading volume of 114,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$325.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25. Canacol Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.87 and a 1-year high of C$3.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.33.
