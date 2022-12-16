Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $55.16

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$55.16 and last traded at C$55.73, with a volume of 4229456 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$55.66.

CM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$80.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$75.00 to C$66.50 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$75.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$66.66.

The company has a market cap of C$50.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$60.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$63.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.95%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

