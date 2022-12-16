Canandaigua National Corp Acquires 655 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Canandaigua National Corp increased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,192 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,944,670 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,846,439,000 after purchasing an additional 230,892 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 18.7% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650,112 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,854,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,221 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,262,412 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $904,924,000 after acquiring an additional 58,934 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 5.5% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,444,249 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $738,275,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 29.0% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,393,123 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $727,316,000 after acquiring an additional 762,242 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $87,208.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,938.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,206 shares of company stock valued at $245,827. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $194.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $285.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.72.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $242.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.43.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

