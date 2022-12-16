Canandaigua National Corp Boosts Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Canandaigua National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,191 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Lennar by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,617,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,027,993,000 after buying an additional 1,614,706 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,762,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,932,000 after purchasing an additional 300,008 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,340,000 after purchasing an additional 632,255 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,400,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,832,000 after purchasing an additional 32,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,338,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,918,000 after purchasing an additional 34,321 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of LEN opened at $94.29 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $116.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.83. The stock has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.43.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.04 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 23.12%. Research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 9.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.13.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

