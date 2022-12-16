Canandaigua National Corp Buys 112 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Canandaigua National Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 60.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,059,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,085,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,553,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,756 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,170,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,612 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,717,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10,671.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 753,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,681,000 after acquiring an additional 746,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $181.21 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The firm has a market cap of $156.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.87.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.