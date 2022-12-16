Canandaigua National Corp Decreases Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Canandaigua National Corp decreased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 142,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,055,000 after buying an additional 33,383 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,040,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,967,000 after buying an additional 11,097 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.33.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Stock Down 1.6 %

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 14,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.61, for a total value of $2,570,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,197,194.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,288,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 14,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.61, for a total transaction of $2,570,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,197,194.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,485 shares of company stock valued at $14,105,670. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $183.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $149.65 and a one year high of $191.16. The company has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.43. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.