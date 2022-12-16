Canandaigua National Corp Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Canandaigua National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 409.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $507,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $166.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.17.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $170.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.97. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $204.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 10.56%. As a group, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at $17,139,429. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,651 shares of company stock worth $2,947,529 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

