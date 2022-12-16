Canandaigua National Corp Sells 3,297 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Canandaigua National Corp reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,297 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,672,455,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,882,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,534,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855,169 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,307,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011,581 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,329,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $535,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,851 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,424,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $396,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,959 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of BMY opened at $75.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $60.79 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 70.36%.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $1,742,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,189,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,160 shares of company stock valued at $6,671,443 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.