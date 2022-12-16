Canandaigua National Corp Sells 3,297 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Canandaigua National Corp reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,297 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,672,455,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,882,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,534,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855,169 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,307,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011,581 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,329,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $535,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,851 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,424,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $396,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,959 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 2.8 %
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 70.36%.
Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb
In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $1,742,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,189,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,160 shares of company stock valued at $6,671,443 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.
Featured Articles
