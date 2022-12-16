Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Short Interest Down 18.9% in November

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 461,600 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the November 15th total of 569,200 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 443,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Cantaloupe to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cantaloupe by 17.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 48,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 422,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cantaloupe Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTLP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.07. The stock had a trading volume of 567,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,095. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.67. The firm has a market cap of $289.86 million, a P/E ratio of -29.07 and a beta of 1.86. Cantaloupe has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $57.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.63 million. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. Research analysts anticipate that Cantaloupe will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

