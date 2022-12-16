Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $26.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $30.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CBNK. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Capital Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Bancorp to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Capital Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CBNK stock opened at $23.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Capital Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $27.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.74.

Capital Bancorp Announces Dividend

Capital Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CBNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $43.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 million. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 20.95%. On average, research analysts predict that Capital Bancorp will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Capital Bancorp by 13.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Capital Bancorp by 6.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Capital Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 147,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Capital Bancorp by 157.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. 33.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

Featured Stories

