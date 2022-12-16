Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) Short Interest Update

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the November 15th total of 55,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 425.0 days.
Capital & Counties Properties PLC Stock Performance
Shares of CCPPF remained flat at $1.20 during trading hours on Friday. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.72.
Capital & Counties Properties PLC Company Profile
