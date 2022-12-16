Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) Short Interest Update

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the November 15th total of 55,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 425.0 days.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC Stock Performance

Shares of CCPPF remained flat at $1.20 during trading hours on Friday. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.72.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC Company Profile

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. Capital & Counties Properties PLC was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

