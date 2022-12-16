Carret Asset Management LLC Has $243,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Carret Asset Management LLC lessened its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 7,921 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 184,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,580,000 after purchasing an additional 13,096 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, HC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 59,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

IYF stock opened at $74.56 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $66.04 and a twelve month high of $91.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.40 and its 200-day moving average is $74.01.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

