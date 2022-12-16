Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Short Interest Update

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,070,000 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the November 15th total of 3,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTLT has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Catalent from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus cut Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Catalent from $120.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Catalent news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $161,349.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,247.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Catalent news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $161,349.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,247.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $40,326.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,161 shares of company stock worth $273,713. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalent

Catalent Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Catalent by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,303,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,520 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,994,000 after buying an additional 178,443 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,086,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,016,000 after buying an additional 792,923 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,695,000 after buying an additional 67,054 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,957,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,465,000 after buying an additional 65,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTLT opened at $45.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.33. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $40.69 and a fifty-two week high of $130.97.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). Catalent had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Catalent will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

