Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Short Interest Update

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,070,000 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the November 15th total of 3,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
CTLT has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Catalent from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus cut Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Catalent from $120.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.80.
In other Catalent news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $161,349.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,247.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Catalent news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $161,349.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,247.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $40,326.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,161 shares of company stock worth $273,713. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE CTLT opened at $45.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.33. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $40.69 and a fifty-two week high of $130.97.
Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). Catalent had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Catalent will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.
