CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Receives $11.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.33.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CCCS stock opened at $8.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.70, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.74. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.22.

Insider Activity

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $198.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.11 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 9.38%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 102,165 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $938,896.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP John Page Goodson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $178,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,371.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 102,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $938,896.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,840 shares of company stock worth $2,339,267 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CCC Intelligent Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 1.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 113,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 17.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 2.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 86,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 14.1% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 25,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

Featured Stories

