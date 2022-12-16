Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires 2,656 Shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend ETF accounts for 1.0% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIVB. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $62,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 4,504.3% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $98,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DIVB opened at $37.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.44. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $32.90.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.