Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,659 shares during the quarter. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC owned about 0.52% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $14,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PULS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 272.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,555,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,899,000 after acquiring an additional 12,835,559 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,497,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,641,000 after buying an additional 999,999 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 883,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,340,000 after buying an additional 521,671 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,231,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 539,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,497,000 after buying an additional 253,075 shares during the period.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PULS stock opened at $49.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.04. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.88 and a 52 week high of $49.54.

