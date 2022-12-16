Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 581.0% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.24. 71,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,494,643. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.21 and its 200-day moving average is $31.50. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $39.60.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

