CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

CVM traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $2.08. 712,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,943. CEL-SCI has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $8.56.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

