Chain (XCN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $654.59 Million

Chain (XCN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 16th. One Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0305 or 0.00000179 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Chain has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar. Chain has a market capitalization of $654.59 million and $7.73 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $892.52 or 0.05245210 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.42 or 0.00490274 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,942.95 or 0.29048965 BTC.

About Chain

Chain’s genesis date was October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 53,470,523,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,472,783,889 tokens. The official message board for Chain is blog.chain.com. Chain’s official Twitter account is @chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chain is chain.com.

Buying and Selling Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.