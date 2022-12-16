Chevron Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $4.00 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Chevron in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 13th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $4.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.33. The consensus estimate for Chevron’s current full-year earnings is $19.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Chevron’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.43 EPS.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. HSBC upped their price objective on Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.15.

CVX opened at $171.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron has a twelve month low of $110.73 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $330.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,220.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chevron

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $676,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in Chevron by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 2,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,770,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 4,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

