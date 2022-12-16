Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) CEO Sells $3,316,952.43 in Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $3,316,952.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,258,315.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Chewy Stock Performance

CHWY traded up $1.48 on Friday, hitting $42.41. 4,554,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,964,227. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.80. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $61.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of -818.44 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Chewy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CHWY. Citigroup lowered their price target on Chewy from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Chewy from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chewy to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Chewy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Chewy from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chewy

Chewy Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chewy by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Chewy by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Further Reading

