Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) CEO Sells $3,316,952.43 in Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $3,316,952.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,258,315.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Chewy Stock Performance
CHWY traded up $1.48 on Friday, hitting $42.41. 4,554,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,964,227. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.80. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $61.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of -818.44 and a beta of 0.65.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have weighed in on CHWY. Citigroup lowered their price target on Chewy from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Chewy from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chewy to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Chewy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Chewy from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.16.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chewy
Chewy Company Profile
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chewy (CHWY)
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.