Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Short Interest Update

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVR traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.50. 1,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,900. The stock has a market cap of $26.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.02. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $31.00.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.57 million for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 14.22%.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s payout ratio is 19.95%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicago Rivet & Machine

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

