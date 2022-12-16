Choice Properties REIT to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:CHP)

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.
Choice Properties REIT Stock Performance
Choice Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$11.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.26.
Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$1.07. The company had revenue of C$309.08 million for the quarter.
Choice Properties REIT Company Profile
Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.
